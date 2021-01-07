I applaud my friend and fellow photographer Roger Dorband's letter to the editor of Dec. 31, the final day of this disturbing year.
He was referring to an editorial in this paper from Dec. 17 titled "Prioritize forest management," without mentioning climate change as the driving force behind our increasingly damaging and deadly forest wildfires.
And, I agree with his assertion that The Astorian's editorials are fueled by little more than the need to please their big-play local corporate interests, right on down the line to city and county government officialdom. No rocking those boats, heaven forbid.
Meanwhile, the Earth’s going to hell in a handbasket. Wake up and do some damn good.
REX VERLEY
Astoria
