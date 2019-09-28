I write today to express my appreciation for Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell and the job she is doing, on behalf of all of us, in the state House in Salem.
Rep. Mitchell garnered overwhelming grassroots support throughout District 32 (winning every county) by knocking on an enormous number of doors, and listening to and learning from citizens, industry groups and businesses both on the coast and inland.
Mitchell has remained true to her promises to lift up public education and the environment, as well as to fight for affordable and accessible health care and housing.
And, in this challenging budgetary time — when many of her colleagues seemed to feel it is unnecessary to remain at their desks and do their job — Tiffiny has also been an available and accountable legislator and made a concerted effort to regularly post, and frequently present relevant legislative information, for the purpose of improving transparency.
Unquestionably, Rep. Mitchell has made some tough decisions, agreed to some thorny (but worthy) compromises and cast some difficult ballots. However, Tiffiny has put the quality of Oregon lives, as well as viability of Oregon services, before partisan politics and/or manipulative interest groups.
This is the job we hired her to do: To stand on principle, compromise when possible, and look after the greater good; not only for our coastal corner of the world, but for the entire state of Oregon, as well.
REV. BILL VAN NOSTRAN
Precinct No. 34 cCommittee member
Astoria
