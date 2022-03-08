Neither intolerant nor uncaring, those who ask to pause the process for Heritage Square are not hysterical or heartless. Most of us have had mental illness or addiction in our families, raised children alone and know what low income means.
It is not that we lack compassion or concern for those less fortunate, we are just asking to consider appropriate locations. The last open space in downtown historic Astoria is worthy of Heritage Square to honor those who settled and worked here.
The benefits of open space are amazing, creating economic, social and environmental value for residents and visitors, and value for the future of Astoria.
Perhaps you missed the "silver wave" of protesters waiting in the cold for an hour at the door of City Hall when you voted "yes."
Perhaps you didn't read the hundreds of names on the petitions turned in to City Council, names gathered in just five days, of people concerned about the "rush to sign up the developers."
Perhaps you didn't know all the masked people in the council chambers, standing in the hall, and watching on Zoom, who were just asking to pause the decision until there could be a more deliberate study on how multistory buildings in Heritage Square would affect our city, our downtown businesses and parking. There are other locations better suited for this development.
Two things my Dad said when things didn't make sense: "Follow the money" and, "you can't fight City Hall." I hope the latter isn't entirely true.