At this time of year, many of us are traveling with children. How often the children will say, "Are we there yet? Are we there yet?"
As adults, we often ask the same question regarding our personal life, our spiritual life: "Are we there yet?" I guess as long as we live, the search goes on.
But at some point we need, for our own peace of mind, to recognize the blessings we have right now, and say, "Thank you, Lord. We are there."
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
