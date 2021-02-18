Sara Meyer’s “Political civil war” letter on Jan. 30 is an example of how arrogant and righteous our community has become. Do we no longer have free speech for those who have views that are different from the liberal left?
One does not have to agree with views that are “generic hateful accusations,” but to deny that opportunity to be heard is nothing short of complete elimination of free speech.
Congratulations to Tom Freel of KAST for upholding the First Amendment. Perhaps we all should review the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech …”
Let us be able to share our views without condemnation and censorship, and then perhaps, just perhaps, we can have trust and work toward a common good.
LILLIAN JAMISON
Seaside