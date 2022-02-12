I believe art can help make a difference. I'm a cartoonist, and when the COVID-19 pandemic started, I founded a group on Facebook called Artists Unite, rallying artists of all kinds, all over the world, so they can use their artistic gifts to spread hope to all who are suffering from COVID-19, show the world artists are heroes like doctors, truck drivers, grocery store clerks and a host of others, and with luck, bring the pandemic to a successful end.
It is almost two years now, and we are still living in fear, but I know art can help, for it brings hope and reason, because even though several had disregarded it to be sufficient, art actually had helped us for thousands of years now, like during World War II. I know artists are heroes, for now artists had become martyrs for the sake of the world because of them using art against the evil pandemic.
This pandemic has taken too many lives, even artists, not just by the virus, but by force! And not just our lives, but our livelihood. Art will help, for art is a gift of life, for art is life, and that's what we're trying to save and bring back: Life!
Art is just as powerful as all the vaccines, and art can save lives, too, and this nightmare needs to end now. If any other artists wish to join the cause for life against COVID-19, they can join at this link: facebook.com/groups/artistsunite23