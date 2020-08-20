In response to Tom and Siv Barnum's letter "Unwarranted" (Aug. 6, The Astorian): They talk about Jeff Bryant's complaints about the graffiti in Portland. I think Bryant saw what I did, before some of it was closed up.
The Barnums also felt the federal military-style response was not justified. The feds stopped people who broke in and started a fire to burn a building down; I guess the Barnums felt that would be OK. And as for the tear gas, the feds used that to stop a riot.
What about the officer who was hit with bottles and rocks? That must be OK. But if they are peaceful protesters, why would they throw bottles and rocks?
I grew up in Portland, and my sister still lives there. She will not go downtown due to the protesters. I am ashamed by what has happened to the city I grew up in, done by a few people who have nothing better to do than destroy Portland.
Tom Barnum, why don't you go downtown the next day after the protesters, and do something?
EDWARD COX
Ocean Park, Washington
