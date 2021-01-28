In the fall of 1988, I was finishing up my teacher certification in social studies as a student teacher of two classes of world cultures, and two classes of political studies, at Sam Barlow High School.
I spent 10 weeks of intensive study over these subjects, to instruct juniors and seniors about subjects necessary to get them into college. In retrospect, I find that I've since forgotten more about these subjects than the average American knows.
Over the decades, I have definitely kept up on events occurring outside the nation, but I have mostly followed the goings on in the political world. I guess it was because I spent nearly three months dissecting the Constitution of the U.S., to the point I was able to instruct students at the high school level. It's actually simple; the original U.S. Constitution has only 4,400 words. It's not that hard to figure out.
Obviously, the greatest assault on this document has just occurred when the portion regarding state legislature control of elections for the presidency was resisted by the eventual winning faction. I'm sure many books will be written about Election 2020.
In 1988, a good question for my students would have been: "In what way can the Constitution most adversely be subverted?" If some inspired student answered something like, "If you used a pandemic to sidestep the Constitution's obvious boundaries, you could rig an election," I would have given the student A+.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens