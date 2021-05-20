In the May 11 edition of The Astorian, a letter titled "No one" assumes facts that aren't facts. The author, one Christina Buck, claims that those of us who've not been vaccinated are "solely responsible" for herd immunity to be absent from Clatsop County.
Buck has no way of knowing this. We may have reached herd immunity. She doesn't know. She further says, "Every single person must get vaccinated," an absurd statement. Should infants be vaccinated? Trained medical professionals might disagree with her blanket assertion.
The fact — and actual facts regarding the virus and vaccines are in exceedingly short supply — is that, a year ago, the vaccines didn't exist.
It's also a fact that most healthy people have little to fear from the coronavirus. It makes no sense for healthy individuals to take a vaccine about which little is known, to combat a virus that probably won't harm or kill them, and that they have excellent odds of recovering from, if they become infected.
It's been documented that individuals in certain demographic groups are subject to adverse, and even fatal, reactions due to the vaccines. Verified accounts of death related to the vaccines exist, although they're not publicized by the media, which is troubling.
Again, there's no way to know the vaccines are safe in the intermediate and long term. "No one" knows.
SCOTT AMES
Astoria