A recent national news report noted that Burgerville's CEO cited deteriorating conditions in the surrounding area as a reason for a restaurant closure in the southeast Portland neighborhood where I grew up.
The CEO stated, "There is a humanitarian crisis happening throughout our region, and we need to come together around solutions." I feel sorry for a childhood friend who currently lives in my old house, as he and his family have to witness the deterioration of a once carefree place to live.
I'm not sure if I'm sad or angry about the current condition of my old stomping grounds, but one thing is for sure: The situation has occurred from poor political leadership over the past few decades. Some blame must go to the voters, who keep voting for the politicians who allow my hometown to become a national disgrace.
But Portland's "humanitarian crisis" stems from civic leaders who cater to unhealthy social behaviors that make the Portland metro area unlivable for the taxpaying citizens, and financially unsound for business owners to operate.
I mention the Burgerville story, as I believe it relates to two articles recently published in The Astorian, where the needle exchange program in the county reached one million syringes dispensed, and homeless-related calls to the police have doubled.
I've lived in the Astoria area for over 30 years, yet I have kept track of how Portland has fallen apart. I just hope city and county leaders don't allow Astoria to become a national joke.