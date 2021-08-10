The Port of Astoria is at it again. According to Frank Spence, Port Commission president, the public couldn't possibly understand "in-depth" the "dangers" to Port infrastructure presented by the reintroduction of sea otters on the Oregon Coast.
No, we are the same blind and inept folks who couldn’t understand the need for a liquefied natural gas plant in our county, or the need for a log loading dock in our midst.
Let me say this in plain language. The Port has demonstrated, once again, that by endorsing the letter drafted by the West Coast Seafood Processors Association, without calling for public input, they are acting strictly according to self-interest, transparency be damned.
Ironically, it was money that led to the extinction of sea otters in Oregon 150 years ago, when they were hunted for their pelts. It's money again that is behind the effort to prevent their reinstatement.
The general public has been supporting the effort by members of the Siletz tribe to reinstate sea otters. Among the various ecological benefits they would bring are that a stable sea otter population could significantly improve the abundance of salmon.
Otters eat sea urchins. Without the otters to reduce their population, the urchins, which eat kelp, have drastically reduced Oregon's kelp forests. Without the kelp to hide them, salmon fry are more vulnerable to predators, causing fewer to achieve adulthood.
I challenge the Port to hold a public meeting to discuss the "dangers" otters present to Port infrastructure.