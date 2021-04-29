An open letter to the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors: According to CNN, 45 mass shootings have occurred in a month from March 16 through April 16.
On March 30, one of the songs being played in the pool during the 10 a.m. swim was “Pumped Up Kicks,” by Foster The People.
Some of the lyrics go like this: “All the other kids with the pumped up kicks/You better run, better run, outrun my gun/… You better run, better run, faster than my bullet.”
I sent two emails regarding this incident, one to board president Katharine Parker who, “thanked me for my feedback” and told me to “have a great evening!” Is that all the board president had to say about this egregious situation?
The other email went to Justin Smith, the pool manager. I am relieved to report that Justin responded to my email, because the music being played the next day was far more appropriate.
However, the mere fact that the lifeguards are at liberty to even play this sort of music, and I use the term “music” loosely, needs to be addressed.
Once again, I ask the board to establish strict guidelines as to the genre of music to be played. Furthermore, the music should be appropriate for those who are using the pool.
I don’t think “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC is an appropriate selection for any audience, especially the morning arthritis class being held in the therapy pool.
MARTI WAJC
Seaside