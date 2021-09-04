I read in The Astorian (August 28) that Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs is particularly concerned about support staff, custodians, bus drivers and teachers' aides at schools.
With the school year beginning, and the delta variant driving the terrible spike in our county’s COVID-19 infections, I have grave concerns as well. I am a retired teacher and spent the last 25 years of my career teaching at Hilda Lahti Elementary in Knappa. I have worked with amazing, talented and dedicated support staff, who helped me be the best teacher I could be. They worked in the school because they truly cared about and loved the children in our small community.
I am making a plea to any unvaccinated staff in a school setting. Translate your care and dedication to students into actions that will protect them. Get the vaccine, follow the masking and hygiene protocols, continue to do the jobs you execute so well.
The kids need you now more than ever.
Unvaccinated children are at the mercy of adults who care and make decisions for them. Children of children I have taught attend Knappa schools now. I have five grandchildren, whom I adore, in the Astoria School District. These kids, and all precious children, deserve to attend schools in a safe, healthy, stable, positive and loving environment.
Let’s do everything possible to make this school year safe and successful for them.