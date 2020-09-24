The public works questionnaire arrived without any details on what, when, where or how much for this Resiliency Project.
This is hardly a localized concern for those living in the areas the county wants to develop. By definition, a road is development. Taxpayers are going to be asked to fund it, should it go forward.
Look at the maps. Local geography makes this scheme ridiculous. Whatever you call it, they will not improve traffic by buying and paving logging roads between already choked U.S. Highway 30 and the intersection of Wahanna Road in Seaside.
We may be asked to move other public facilities out of tsunami zones. Look at the $99 million bond levy for the new Seaside school. It is now over budget.
The gated logging roads the county wants to buy, upgrade and maintain have been around since steam trains logged this county. First responders have gate keys. Recently upgraded Lewis and Clark Road is a redundant route from Astoria to Seaside.
Locating public works at the county-owned North Coast Business Park makes sense. It is over 100 acres, close to populated areas for disaster assistance and is close to other similar entities such as the Oregon Department of Transportation, Pacific Power, Medix and our county sheriff’s office.
Buying a total of over 80 acres at two sites to replace seven seems a bit extreme. Answer your questionnaire carefully.
LINDA BRIM
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.