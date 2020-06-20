The Port of Astoria has my support because of its place as a driver of the local economy. But I have questions about one subject: At what cost do cruise ships hurt our community?
What about infrastructure expenses billed to the businesses and city which they visit; water and sewage and the electricity they use to charge their laptops, tablets and smartphones. How do they repay our city for what they take from us? Does the Port charge equitable fees to the cruise ship lines for the number of passengers and crew on board?
We in Astoria are feeling a bit of a pinch from the cruise companies' cancellations, but more so, are the Port, restaurants, shops and services here at the mouth of the Columbia.
Let's take a lesson from Ketchikan, Alaska, which put all their eggs in one basket: the cruise ship companies. Now they are feeling the economic pandemic punishment of their limited perspective planning by ignoring more sustainable family wage jobs — such as website developers, social media strategists, computer technology, nursing informatics, etc. — and other family wage employment options.
Keeping perspective in all things during these strange times is one of the most heroic acts we can perform.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
