There are many people in Clatsop County whose professional backgrounds would make them excellent elected officials. When asked to run, most decline. Why would anyone run for public office given how candidates are treated?
A Sept. 1 letter to the editor is a prime example of a slimy, misleading hit piece targeting Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a candidate who very much represents working families.
Recently, residents of Clatsop County Districts 2 and 4 defeated two commissioners who were part of a decade of excellent county governance. They were replaced by two neophytes who barely vote in elections.
Commissioners Kathleen Sullivan and Sarah Nebeker were subjected to lies and misinformation spread on mailed campaign literature and on the internet. In my opinion, they lost because they refused to stoop to their opponents' repugnant tactics.
If we are to ever have good governance, the public needs to really pay attention when they see attack campaigns paid for by corporations and shadowy fake political action committees. Attacking opponents is the tactic used by candidates lacking the qualifications to win on their own merits.
LAWRENCE TAYLOR
Astoria
