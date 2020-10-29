‘The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.” — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
It’s hard not to feel defeated by her death, but for the sake of our community, I urge you to look at threats happening locally, as well as nationally.
Suzanne Weber, one of the candidates running in our district, is backed by Oregon Right to Life, a far-right, anti-abortion lobby group that wants to ban abortions, even in cases of rape and incest.
As a woman, the thought of having my right to health care taken away, especially in tragic circumstances, is terrifying. Health care decisions need to be made between a woman/person who is pregnant and their doctor, not politicians.
We have the chance to support a local candidate who will be the voice we need, and who will stand for the rights of women and nonbinary people of all classes, colors and sexual orientations.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt will ensure that we have autonomy over our own bodies. Please join me in supporting and voting for Boothe-Schmidt to ensure our district is not in the hands of an anti-choice candidate like Weber.
AUTUMN HURD
Astoria
