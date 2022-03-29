If you were an Astoria police officer, committing your life in service to our community, how might you feel upon discovering an advertisement in an insert in The Astorian for assault rifles?

It is arguably just a matter of time, unless we change things, before we suffer a tragedy compounded of these weapons and mental illness.

Please, we need to do everything we can to try to avert such an event.

ROBERT ADAMS

Astoria

