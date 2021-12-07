This letter is not going to be well received, but I must, nonetheless, share my deep-felt thoughts today.

My family has been deeply impacted by alcoholism. I have a close relative who is living in a care facility, suffering from early onset dementia caused by excessive consumption of alcohol.

My father died at 64, and his death certificate states that he met his demise because of his addiction to alcohol. And the story continues.

Astoria seems to be awash in alcohol. It's a big business. It attracts tourists. It's fun! For me, alcohol in any form makes me sad.

For so many, it cannot be managed. For the individuals who can use this drug in a responsible manner, I commend you. It just isn't so for my family.

CARMEN JONASSON

Seaside

