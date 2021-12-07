Letter: Awash in alcohol Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This letter is not going to be well received, but I must, nonetheless, share my deep-felt thoughts today.My family has been deeply impacted by alcoholism. I have a close relative who is living in a care facility, suffering from early onset dementia caused by excessive consumption of alcohol.My father died at 64, and his death certificate states that he met his demise because of his addiction to alcohol. And the story continues.Astoria seems to be awash in alcohol. It's a big business. It attracts tourists. It's fun! For me, alcohol in any form makes me sad.For so many, it cannot be managed. For the individuals who can use this drug in a responsible manner, I commend you. It just isn't so for my family.CARMEN JONASSONSeaside Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alcohol Dementia Astoria Alcoholism Relative Death Certificate Onset Medicine Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesIn Warrenton, homelessness casts a shadow on school districtA new look on 11th Street downtownCoast Guard rescues people, crab, from boat off GearhartWeekend Break: Astoria's Capt. Johnson house restoredDeaths: Dec. 2, 2021Obituary: Christopher Brad MooreMan indicted for sex abuse associated with Jewell School DistrictDeaths: Dec. 4, 2021Deaths: Nov. 30, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.