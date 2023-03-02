Arguing that they care about taxpayers' pocketbooks, these three were deeply involved in the campaign against the city's proposed fire bond, which sought to be better prepared and equipped to serve the city and rural fire district now and into the future.
While the fire department and city provided an open and fully transparent information campaign, the opposition mounted an opposing campaign of disinformation, innuendo and personal attacks against certain council members, the mayor, city manager and fire department via the local media, an expensive mail effort and a Facebook forum they created.
In my opinion, I believe these litigious three and their attorney all have a personal ax to grind, and couldn’t care less about city taxpayers. Worse, I suspect there is a hidden agenda with someone behind the curtain, calling the shots.
Why are they seeking this sure-to-be-expensive lawsuit? What is the real issue here? It certainly isn't in the interests of saving local taxpayers' money! Who is pulling the strings in this marionette show?
Personally, I think the reputation issue is a red herring. I believe the ultimate goal here is to force resignations so the council can be stacked to approve development that will involve city zoning and have a significant negative impact on the city's infrastructure, while destroying nearby neighborhoods.