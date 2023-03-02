The Seaside Signal’s headline, "City, officials named in Gearhart defamation lawsuit" on Dec. 30 would, in my opinion, be better stated as, "Disgruntled few seek Gearhart taxpayers’ money."

Arguing that they care about taxpayers' pocketbooks, these three were deeply involved in the campaign against the city's proposed fire bond, which sought to be better prepared and equipped to serve the city and rural fire district now and into the future.

