Regarding the article in The Astorian (April 29) about visitors angry that the Astoria Column closed because of the COVID-19 virus: With Clatsop County swinging back and forth between high risk and extreme risk, it makes sense to close the Column, considering the narrow spiral staircase and crowding of people on the staircase.
Maybe visitors who are angry because they can't go in the tower right now should consider going elsewhere. Perhaps the beach, or a walk in a park. Now is not the time to be crowding into a small spiral staircase.
It is also not the time to be displaying bad manners by harassing employees at the tower. And, to Matteo Luccio, of Portland, who wants his $5 back, signage and an apology, or he is threatening litigation about the Column being closed, perhaps he should stay in Portland and visit some of your lovely tourist attractions there, and not bring your bad attitude to Astoria.
SHARON DAVIS-ROBINSON
Gearhart