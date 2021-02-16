I was concerned to read the article on big-box store police calls (The Astorian, Feb. 6), and the thought of charging them for calls. They pay their share of taxes, and should be treated as fairly as any business.
A shoplifter, if he gets to court, is given a deal or slap on the wrist. If a homeowner called the police about a break-in, and had the person in hand, he would have an issue if he received a bill for calling for help.
Yet it seems that this is on the table for stores — to punish the criminal, not the victim. To sit there and say that they have extra calls because of their size is no excuse.
If people knew they would have to pay for the crime, they might do less. I think this is a very bad idea.
JOHN BAGEANT
Long Beach, Washington