Regarding the Astoria City Council's consideration of electric scooter rentals in the downtown area:
Why would any sane community want these childrens' vehicles buzzing around our overcrowded streets? And where will they park their mini-Harleys? In the already diminishing vehicle spaces?
This is a bad idea. Simply put, it's a lobbying effort by a struggling startup firm to dupe a well-known tourist destination in order to make a quick buck for no benefit to our city. Please deny this contract.
ROBERT POTTER
Astoria