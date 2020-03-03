I'm impressed that the city of Astoria is willing to support a brewery with tax breaks ("Astoria approves Fort George tax break," The Astorian, Feb. 20), but refuses to allow a low cost grocer to open for business ("Astoria upholds denial of Grocery Outlet," The Astorian, Feb. 20).
The optics are bad. I'd like to know why Astoria needs a brewery more than a grocer.
ROBERT NOYES
Astoria
