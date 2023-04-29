Measure 4-221 is bad for Clatsop County. After years of community review, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved codifying vacation rentals in the unincorporated areas of the county. There is no commonsense reason to target the elimination of Cove Beach's roughly 18 vacation rentals, and select others in remote parts of the county, with a punitive ban that singles them out.

We have excellent and capable leaders who, for good reason and after exhaustive deliberation, unanimously decided it made good sense to approve and codify these already existing vacation rentals. Why is this? It's partly because we and our guests spend thousands annually in local restaurants, shops and retail establishments. We contribute monthly to the North Coast Land Conservancy to protect the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. These are good things.

