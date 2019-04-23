In celebration of Earth Day, I encourage our North Coast communities to ban plastic carryout bags. Manzanita has already passed an ordinance that prohibits retail businesses and restaurants from using these bags.
Wheeler and Bay City have banned plastic carryout bags. Ordinances proposed in Gearhart, Tillamook, and Seaside would also require businesses to charge for paper carryout bags. The idea is to help businesses cover the cost of paper carryout bags, and encourage consumers to bring reusable bags for their purchases.
Numerous other Oregon cities have banned these plastic bags including Portland, Bend and Salem. As coastal communities, we have a responsibility to protect our fish and other marine life and their habitat from the plastics that break down into small pieces called microplastics. Microplastics leach toxins that are contaminating oceans, beaches, estuaries, rivers, and even our air.
Animals mistake the plastic pieces for food. We’ve all read the stories of marine animals found with large amounts of plastic pieces they have ingested. In fact, hundreds of thousands of marine animals die each year from plastics. There is no question microplastics are contaminating our fish and water resources on which we depend here on the coast.
SOLVE, an organization that has removed millions of pounds of trash from Oregon’s beaches, reports plastic bags are among the most common plastic litter. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality supports a ban on single-use carry out bags. Let’s take this positive step for the Earth, and ban plastic bags.
RUSS MEAD
Seaside
