Recently I shopped at my local grocery store, as usual. From the time I entered until checkout, I was smiling. My fellow shoppers were smiling also, nodding and greeting each other. There was not one aisle that I went down that was not clean, orderly, and with helpful clerks. It was a such a positive experience.
This store's management has stated that it would participate in the plastic bag ban that is gaining grassroots support locally, statewide and hopefully, some day, nationally.
As shoppers, and as inhabitants of one of the most beautiful and ecologically fragile areas of our country, I do hope we all can see the need for and support our greatly reduced use of plastics. It begins at the grassroots level.
CARMEN HAMMERSMITH
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.