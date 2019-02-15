I am pleased to see that a number of municipalities are considering plastic bag bans, but progress is often slow. The good news is we don’t have to wait for a bag ban to take action now.
Maybe you already take your reusable bags to the grocery store. That’s great! But we don’t need to stop there. Take your reusable bags to all the stores that you shop at.
Refuse plastic and paper bags at checkout, and know that you are reducing petroleum-based ingredients to make the plastic bags, you are reducing plastic waste in our environment, and you are allowing more trees to stand and sequester carbon.
It seems like a small thing, but multiplied by all of us, it starts to make a difference. Commit to your own personal plastic bag ban, and support your city’s efforts to ban the bag.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.