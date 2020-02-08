As for the recent opinion piece implying that climate change is an open issue, "Climate change just another political controversy" (The Astorian, Feb. 1), Pew Research found last year that Americans' political affiliation has a far greater affect on their opinions about climate change than their knowledge of science (pewrsr.ch/36SqnhV). That's simply sad.
Perhaps The Astorian can help by publishing more articles by scientists, and fewer by amateurs. Especially those making baseless claims that government-funded studies are as biased as industry-funded studies.
ED VERDURMEN
Gearhart
