When the dust clears, it looks like Joe Biden will be our next president. It is interesting and ironic to note that The Astorian editors endorsed him, considering that after that, they also complained in a half-page editorial about an uneven playing field with big tech companies that aggregate news.
Were they not aware that the same companies they complain about financed, aided, abetted and bought Biden's campaign and the presidency? Good luck getting the field evened.
Be careful what you wish for.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
