I'm grateful for that, while I do grieve the many worldwide who have been lost and affected by COVID-19 and its variants, lost jobs and businesses closing. Sadly, too many are acting like the ongoing pandemic is over by not wearing masks in crowded venues; too many aren't getting vaccinated, fueling the pandemic.
Ironically, the pandemic has done us some favors by helping people to slow down, stay home, set or remember priorities and millions have developed a love for gardening, bird-watching, being grateful.
Pre-pandemic normal was driving nature off the mountainside. If we continue to burn fossil fuels, pollute the oceans, spray poisons and cut down our air-producing trees, how will we slow the loss of wildlife that has been normal for centuries?!
Let's focus on new paths of sustainability that are anything but what the past normal has been. Reduce use of plastics; reuse, repair, repurpose; buy in thrift stores and antique malls, and thank those folks in service and in stores by name; plant trees; drive less; live in kindness and patience; focus on family, friends; and support those in need of mental health, food and clothing.
Erase prejudice and live in truth, not by political party lines. There is no going back to normal. Be grateful for that, learn from the past and find the good in your new paths forward.