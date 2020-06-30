Are you afraid to go to the hospital? Don't be — especially if you have heart attack symptoms. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, killing 1 woman in 3. Forty-eight million women have heart disease. These numbers don't change during pandemics.
Women may feel weary with stress over the coronavirus, social unrest and quarantine fatigue. As a woman living with heart disease, I know stress played a role in my heart attack. I didn't know the symptoms.
Women's heart attack symptoms are not like men's. Here's Mayo Clinic's list: Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort; shortness of breath; pain in one or both arms; nausea or vomiting; sweating; lightheadedness or dizziness; unusual fatigue.
As a survivor of a heart attack in 2018, I had all these warning signs, and made excuses for them, because I did not want to go to the emergency room. I self-diagnosed my discomfort as an anxiety attack. Big mistake. Thankfully, my cardiologist and hospital saved my life by getting me to the cath lab and putting in two stents.
Don't let COVID-19 keep you from calling 911 or going to the emergency room. Hospitals are safe. Ignored symptoms make things worse. Health care providers will agree. So be heart smart, please always call 911 — it's far better to have a false alarm than to die from a heart attack.
SUSAN SMITH
Seaside
