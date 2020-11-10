I was raised in this community. Here I was taught to respect your neighbors. It's also the place where I learned that a person's character was not solely based on what that person says, but also the actions behind those words.
Other than a book written by someone else, has President Donald Trump ever been successful? He has claimed bankruptcy on every business venture he has pursued. That means almost all who have worked for him did not get paid for work already done. That's a good businessman? Even members of his own family call him a fraud.
East of 38th Street in Astoria is a small community named Alderbrook. This whole area was established because of racism between Scandinavian settlers — white-on-white racism. This was mostly due to the lack of education at that time. So what is going on?
I'm sure we have all seen some of our neighbors being very passionate about this man. These flag wavers have also shown their own true colors. They support racism and a sexist mentality. They support hate. It's only proof that some take longer to evolve than others.
After the elections are over, please be neighborly to those who are pursuing hate. To quote: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
TROY HASKELL
Astoria
