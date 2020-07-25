I first wanted to welcome our new superintendent William Fritz, and our new elementary school principal Tammy McMullen, to the Knappa School District. I've been fortunate to spend the last few days getting to know them, and am impressed by their efforts and investment in our children’s future thus far.
Traditionally, summer is for rest and rejuvenation within school district employees, yet they, and many volunteers, have been working tirelessly during summer break to make sure that our students have the best chance for educational success during this trying time.
Secondly, our Knappa Schools Foundation has jumped in to improve our district children's opportunities and future educational success for our upcoming year of "COVID learning." The foundation just committed to help us get more Chromebooks, so each child in the district is served.
Additionally, they helped purchase Seesaw, an online platform for the primary grade students that is more user friendly for the little ones than Google Classroom. Also, they assisted in the expansion of IXL, our online math platform.
Overall, our school district and community has risen together for the good of all.
Lastly, I would like to personally thank all of our kind donors and delivery personnel of our Knappa Community Helping Hands group. Without your donations of time and funds, and the generosity of the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank, our food program wouldn't exist.
As a community, we support and love one another. My family is blessed to live here.
COURTNEY BANGS
Astoria
