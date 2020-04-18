I must respond to a recent letter regarding the temptation to write in an alternate candidate for president in the 2020 election ("Will of the people," The Astorian, April 11).
I am begging you please, please do not do this. This will assure another four years of this autocrat. At this time, we cannot afford that luxury. Democrats must win by a landslide or President Donald Trump will claim the election was rigged, refuse to leave — then think Venezuela.
Our democracy is slipping away, and we must stop it. Trump is packing the courts with right-wing judges, firing staff who don't agree with his ideology, told thousands of lies, and it continues during this crisis.
He's cut funding for crucial departments, hence the slow response to this pandemic. Joe Biden is our choice. He wasn't my choice, either, but so be it. I will vote for him to get rid of the bigger problem.
Biden has committed to picking a female vice president, so the goal of getting a woman in the White House moves closer, since he has not committed to running a second term.
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris must stay in the U.S. Senate, which we need as much as the White House. Their highest and best use is to stay where they are.
Once we win in November, then we can address other important issues. Let's all pull together as patriots, and get rid of this egomaniac con man in the White House now. Our government is not a reality TV show. Please think about it.
BONNIE LIVELY
Astoria
