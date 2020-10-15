Throughout history, our nation has struggled to make good on the promise of equality and civil rights for all Americans. No matter how difficult to achieve, this promise sets America apart from other countries that treat people unfairly.
I believe Suzanne Weber would support legislation that would allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ employees. In my view, that's anti-American discrimination. It's also morally wrong.
I want a representative in Salem who believes in equality and civil rights. I want someone who believes in treating people fairly. That's why I'm voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. I hope you will, too.
TESSA JAMES SCHELLER
Warrenton
