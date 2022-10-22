All of the candidates for governor talk about Oregon's need to move in a new direction.
Rekindling and refighting so-called social conservative issues rooted in the national embarrassment that is today's GOP does not represent a new direction. Focusing predominantly on Oregon's homeless and human services challenges, while putting the economy on cruise control and ignoring the systematic problems underlying those challenges, doesn’t either.
Only one candidate, Betsy Johnson, seems to really grasp the interrelationship of all of Oregon's challenges and the need for balanced and nuanced policies based on substance, not symbolism. Narrow issue advocacy on the spectrum of Oregon's challenges is the antithesis of the economic, environmental and human service policy balance needed to really move Oregon in a new direction.
Getting to that new direction will require real world, hands-on legislative experience, and a thorough understanding of the agency barriers and layers of statutory and regulatory language that have been applied to state policy over the years like patches on a leaking roof.
Johnson's background, experience, knowledge, decades of public service and willingness to take on issues head-on makes her the best bet for getting Oregon moving forward on its challenges over the next four years.