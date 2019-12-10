Even though it borders on censorship and violation of the First Amendment, I somewhat agree with the letter referring to the complicity expressed in running stories of mass shootings, while allowing advertising of the weapons used in some of those instances ("Complicity," The Astorian, Dec. 5).
Therefore I totally agree that The Astorian should stop running stories of mass shootings. We get enough of that on television news. But keep the ads. It's nice to know who's got the best buy on ammo.
WILLIAM BELL
Astoria
