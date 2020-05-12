Registered voters have received a voters' pamphlet and ballot by now. If you are living in District 2 or 4, you will be voting for county commissioner, a nonpartisan office. I appreciate that in Clatsop County, we have many nonpartisan offices in our local government.
The highly polarized politics at the state and federal level get tiresome, and can be discouraging to citizen participation. When you vote to fill a nonpartisan office, you can relax and more easily focus on which candidate will do the best job in the office they seek.
Local issues are of concern to me, so I attend many commission, council and board meetings. Based on listening and seeing the two incumbent county commissioners in action over the past few years, the decision is clear for me. But if you haven't attended any bimonthly commission meetings, the voters' pamphlet captures the difference between the two incumbents and their challengers.
Take a look. Do you want a new and completely inexperienced commissioner who is simply on the attack, or do you want an experienced, dedicated, thoughtful and proven capable commissioner who has the background, consensus-building skills and is community-minded?
If you are in District 2, please vote for the best choice — Sarah Nebeker. If you are in District 4, please vote for the best choice — Kathleen Sullivan. You will be happy you made the right choice for the next four years.
CHRISTOPHER FARRAR
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.