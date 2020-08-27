Suzanne Weber is our best choice for state representative. She has been a public school teacher for 30 years. She has gained a lot of political savvy as the mayor of Tillamook.
She already understands how Salem works. Suzanne has a good working relationship with Sen. Betsy Johnson. Suzanne knows how to negotiate. She will be up to speed on day one.
VICTORIA KERIN
Astoria
