Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is the best choice to be our representative for House District 32. Debbie has been a small business owner and a union member and leader for the last two decades.
She knows what it is like to run a business during the coronavirus crisis, and to make payroll in tough times to support employees who are counting on her.
As a president of her union, she has fought for better pay and benefits for her members. Debbie truly understands labor issues from both sides of the table, and she knows how to listen, negotiate and solve problems.
Debbie raised her two daughters as a single mom here on the North Coast, so she understands how important the issues of a living wage, health care, education and affordable housing are to raising a family.
Debbie understands that we have to protect our natural resources, our water, our air, our land and our forests from the changes in climate that are at our doorstep. As this is being written, the devastating wildfires are just another sign that we must take climate action now, and Debbie is committed to this.
We are in unprecedented times of division in our state and our country, and we need someone who knows how to collaborate and who will work to unify the diverse needs of our district.
Debbie is the right person for this job. Join me in voting for Boothe-Schmidt for House District 32.
ERIC HALPERIN
Seaside
