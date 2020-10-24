I am writing to you to share my intentions in voting to reelect Tom Brownson for Astoria city councilor for Ward 2.
I am a born and raised Astorian who owns a home in Ward 2. Throughout the years, I have attended City Council meetings, design board meetings and zoning workshops because I believe if you're going to have an opinion, you need to put it into action.
Through attending those meetings, I have an idea of what makes a great city councilor. It is someone who is kind, articulate and can see different viewpoints, and these are all qualities I know to be true about Brownson.
Something I really appreciate about Tom is that he very gracefully can listen and share with compassion and understanding.
I hope that my fellow neighbors in Ward 2 will vote with me in reelecting a man who has our community's best interest at heart, and has no agenda other than wanting to be a public servant.
I am writing this because I know that Tom is the best man for the job, and I hope that by sharing my perspective that people will feel encouraged to vote in this next local election.
Also, I really would like to add that I encourage all people to vote. Whether you agree with me or not, we should all be proud to cast our ballots and let our voices be heard.
CARISSA CONKLIN
Astoria
