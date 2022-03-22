I've been reading all the news about Heritage Square with interest. We will still have the Garden of Surging Waves, but that will be all that remains of the original designs.
I support workforce and affordable housing. I support a project downtown that allows people to walk and bike to work or easily catch public transportation. Employers need housing for their employees, and people need a place to live.
I also believe the Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare proposal has merit. However, these micro units are not a good fit. They will limit the number of units available to others, whether confined to one floor or intermingled with the apartments.
I also do not trust CBH to have staff available 24/7 for their clients. They had said there would be lock-down units for people in crisis when they opened their respite center in Warrenton years ago. We have yet to see that happen.
They said there would be counselors available to assist police officers with people attempting suicide, or in other types of crisis 24/7, and we have yet to see this consistently. I believe a commercial building or large home on a bus route would be more appropriate for supportive housing.
New housing projects are in the process, and I'm glad to see them, especially the construction near Safeway. The dream of a public square is gone. Astoria has very limited buildable land, and we must accept this need for change. But we need to make the best use of this property.