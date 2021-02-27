Disgusting is the best word to describe the ugly hatefulness of Erhard Gross' (Feb. 20) letter, "Comparisons," comparing former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, one of history's worst killers of humanity.
It's perplexing The Astorian would print such an evil diatribe, written as though the comparison had a factual basis. And to print such unfounded hateful diatribe is unworthy of a newspaper that prides itself on its ethics and professionalism.
With half the country and 43% of Clatsop County voters voting for Trump, it's amazing The Astorian would intentionally offend so many readers and advertisers by the newspaper's decision to print such unfounded evil vitriol.
DON HASKELL
Astoria