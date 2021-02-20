I am very grateful to have received my first vaccination shot today, being a health care practitioner. However, the vaccination site could very well have been a superspreader event.
In the line outside the building no social distancing was being observed, and once we entered the building, it got even worse. The coordinator agreed with me that the setting did not feel safe.
Way too many people were crammed together in a small space, and she said that had been the case previously, also, when it was blowing and raining outside. I haven't been in as crowded a setting since the beginning of the pandemic.
Once we got further inside, the social distancing got better, but really was not great in a small hallway. And to my dismay, one of the screeners had her mask down below her nose. This is simply not acceptable. I would hope that in future events, there is better sense exhibited.
DEBORAH ALBRECHT
Gearhart