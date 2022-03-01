Like so many others, I am saddened to hear of the passing of Skip Hauke. Skip was committed to the betterment of our community and was generous with his time, knowledge, humor and care.
Skip's work with the education system in our community is close to my heart. Over the years, Skip volunteered in numerous ways, including reading to kids, providing needed school resources to each of our schools, and also helping to organize community support for schools.
Skip also played a significant role in passing two Astoria School District facility bond measures in 2000 and 2018. In 2000, Skip led a committee to help pass a $21 million bond that helped build Lewis and Clark Elementary School and modernized school facilities. In 2018, Skip led another committee to help the district pass a $70 million bond to transform the Astoria Middle School, Astor Elementary School and Astoria High School.
I was fortunate to take Skip on a tour of the completed Astoria Middle School project in September — he was so proud of the facility, and our community, for the support provided to our kids.
On a personal level, I have called Skip a friend for more than 25 years. It has been a privilege to work alongside him, and learn from his trusted and influential leadership. Skip's love for his home, ability to connect with people and willingness to step forward have helped make Astoria a rich, welcoming and active community.