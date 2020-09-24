In 60 years of living mostly here in Astoria, I have witnessed a flip from when a person's word was dependable to no one trusting anyone. A person had to have honor and integrity or they were labeled a "flim-flam man."
This not-so-dumb "leader" of our nation is using the best public relations program on earth to persuade any and all that even having a democratic thought is wrong.
The show is making all who would watch have tunnel vision, while behind the curtain millions of taxpayers' money is being used to find loopholes in many laws to which he and his other, very rich white friends, can change to make more money. Mostly off of people who scrape to get by in the first place — American citizens.
As a veteran, I am personally embarrassed to call myself an American. Our nation's government has gone from the most powerful in the world to the most dysfunctional reality television show ever thought of.
Can we please at least get back to "red and blue," arguing about the best move forward for our nation? Vote!
TROY HASKELL
Astoria
