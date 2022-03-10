Gearhart voters beware! This is what city government doesn't want you to know: Measure 4-213, if passed, will add an additional $1.213 per assessed $1,000 of your home's assessed market value.
They leave out the following: Gearhart has two outstanding bonds for their water treatment plant, one being retired in March 2025, the other in September 2031.
Measure 4-213, if passed, will be added to these two outstanding bonds, making the rate you pay on your assessed market value $2.28 in year one per assessed $1,000 until March 2025, at which time the assessed rate will be $2.19. The rate will then drop to $1.56 until September 2031, when the second water bond is retired.
Using the 2021-2022 assessed market value on a $450,000 home, an owner would have an additional property tax burden of $545.85 for the fire and police station, with an annual total of $1,028 when including the two water bonds.
When the first water bond reaches maturity in 2025, the second water bond and the fire/police bond would remain, making your burden $702 per year combined, or $1.56 per assessed $1,000.
Only after the second water bond is retired will the fire/police bond of $1.213 per assessed $1,000 remain. Measure 4-213 is scheduled to go for 20 years.
Remember, this is only if your assessed market value doesn’t change. If the assessed market value goes up, your tax burden will also increase.
We need a new fire station, but at what expense to taxpayers? Let's be realistic about what we can actually afford! Vote "no."