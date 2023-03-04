I’m writing in response to the article about mandatory voting in Washington state.
Senate Bill 5209 introduced by Sen. Sam Hunt would require eligible voters to register to vote or waive their right to register. In other words, if this bill passes, universal civic duty voting, just like jury duty or filling out a census form, will be compulsory. If you’re a registered voter, you must fill out a ballot and return it even if it’s left blank. At this point, there is no penalty for not doing so, but should the bill pass I have no doubt that there eventually will be.
Hunt has a Facebook page and here’s part of what I shared with him: “I have a copy of SB 5209 in front of me and would like to be able to vote on it myself. My vote would be a resounding no! Who cares whether 21 other countries mandate universal civic duty voting? I'm a registered voter and do vote, but the idea of forcing people to register and cast a ballot is one more example of government trying to control every aspect of our lives.”
Sen. Patty Kuderer says, “This is really about behavior modification.” She believes that, “It’s about having Americans put their democracy first as a priority.” I wonder if she has ever read the book "1984" by George Orwell? If not, I have a copy I would gladly send to her. The last sentence of the book ends, “He loved Big Brother.”