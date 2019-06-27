What mystifies me is why businesses act like there is no cost to climate change. Businesses, and everyone else, are going to pay dearly for climate change.
Why do so many people have their heads buried in the sand as to what climate change is already costing us? You just need to have the news on for five minutes to see hundreds of houses destroyed by fire, floods or tornados. Who is going to pay for all that?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the other programs that are supposed to help are nearly broke. You see the immediate tragedy on your TV, but what you rarely see is two years later, when all these people still do not have a home because there is no money to help them.
JEAN HOOGE
Astoria
